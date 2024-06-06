Veterans flock to U.S. cemetery in Normandy on 80th anniversary of D-Day At the Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial in France, 9,388 American military dead are buried, casualties from the June 6, 1944 "D-Day" invasion at Normandy Beach, the largest seaborne invasion in history. The over 9,000 graves are the final resting place of U.S. soldiers who died that day or soon after. On the 80th anniversary of the invasion, world leaders flocked to the site, along with veterans who survived Normandy and went on to rebuild America. Those veterans are in their 90s or 100s now. CBS Mornings Anchor Tony Dokoupil joins CBS Philadelphia live from the ceremony.