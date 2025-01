Verizon's Super Bowl FanFest at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia NFL eyes will be on New Orleans next month for the title game but there's a big party planned in Philly for the big event as well. Verizon is hosting a FanFest at every NFL stadium including the Linc on Feb. 9. There will be games, food, music and appearances from former Bird including Darren Sproles. Tickets are free but you have to request them ahead of time.