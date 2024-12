Variable speed limit signs are among the technology improving safety on I-76 in Philadelphia Rear-end crashes have been plaguing the Schuylkill Expressway for years. If you drive the Schuylkill, you know, the twists and turns combined with traffic which often stops on a dime can be dangerous. That’s why PennDOT says it installed variable speed limit signs that change depending on conditions. Madeleine Wright reports there are signs the new technology is improving safety.