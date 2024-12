Update on Dayle Haddon's death investigation, NJ officer alerts families of house fire, more news Authorities are revealing more information on the carbon monoxide leak that led to the death of model Dayle Haddon and critically injured an elderly man. Hear why a South Jersey police officer is being hailed as a hero for his observant work. Plus, an end-of-the-year head's up for NJ Transit customers. Howard Monroe has your morning news headlines.