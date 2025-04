Unscripted, unexpected and unforgettable: Monster Jam returns to Philly's Lincoln Financial Field Turf no more! The Linc has been filled with dirt for this action-packed, family-friendly event. Monster truck driver, Armando Castro, said the participating trucks weigh 12,000 pounds, have about 1,500 horsepower and deliver inexplicable stunts! Fans will just have to see it to believe it. Tickets are still on sale for the 2025 Monster Jam at Lincoln Financial Field.