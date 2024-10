U.S. Marshalls capture suspect in connection with SEPTA bus shooting in West Philadelphia U.S. Marshals said they captured 18-year-old Raphael Ezeamaka who was wanted in connection with a SEPTA bus shooting that injured three women in West Philadelphia on Oct. 8. According to police, Ezeamaka fired into the bus after getting into an argument with the bus driver. Marshals said they captured Ezeamaka on Wednesday at an apartment complex in Middletown, Delaware.