U.S. bombs nuclear sites in Iran, Philadelphia sees first heat wave of the season | Digital Brief President Trump says the U.S. has obliterated Iran's main nuclear sites with massive bunker-busting bombs. This marks the country's entry into the ongoing war between Iran and Israel. The strikes on Iran come just over a week after Israel launched its own attack on the country. Plus, our first heat wave of the year is here, with temperatures approaching the upper 90s on Sunday and climbing as we head into the work week.