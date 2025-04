Two of the Philadelphia Zoo's oldest residents are new parents A pair of critically endangered, nearly 100-year-old Galapagos tortoises at the Philadelphia Zoo have become first-time parents. In an announcement Friday, the zoo said it is "overjoyed" at the arrival of the four hatchlings, a first in its more than 150-year history. The babies are the offspring of female Mommy and male Abrazzo, the zoo's two oldest residents.