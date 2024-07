TSA seizes over $36,000 in cash from Ohio man at Philadelphia International Airport The TSA said it seized over $36,000 of cash from an Ohio man on Sunday at Philadelphia International Airport. The man, a U.S. citizen, arrived from Beirut, Lebanon through Paris. Anything over $10,000 must be reported to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The TSA said the man declared he had $15,000.