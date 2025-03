Trump tariffs on Canada, Mexico, China explained: how families could be affected At midnight, new tariffs took effect on the United States' top three trading partners. There will be a 25% tariff on imports from Mexico and Canada and a doubling of tariffs on goods from China – from 10% to 20%. Ross DiMattei explains why the Trump administration is putting the tariffs in place and what experts are saying about the possible impacts the tariffs will have on Americans.