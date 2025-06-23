Trump expected to meet with national security team, air quality alert in effect | Digital Brief President Donald Trump is expected to meet with his national security team just two days after the U.S. military launched strikes on three Iranian nuclear sites. In New Jersey, crews are still working to figure out what led to a massive fire at a recycling center in Cumberland County. Plus, an air quality alert is in effect as the region copes with heavy heat and likely triple-digit temperatures. Jim Donovan has your latest morning headlines with weather from Meteorologist Kate Bilo.