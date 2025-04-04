Trump delays TikTok ban again for another 75 days in hopes for a U.S. company to buy President Trump says he's signing an executive order to keep TikTok running in the U.S. for another 75 days. It will give his administration more time to come up with a deal for a U.S. company to buy the app. Right now, the Chinese company ByteDance owns TikTok. Congress has mandated that the platform must be sold to an American company or be banned from the U.S. This is the second time President Trump has temporarily blocked the 2024 law.