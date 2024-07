Tree branch falls on home in Wyncote as community cleans up storm damage in Montgomery County As communities hurry to clean up from Tuesday night's storms, more are on the way. The wind and rain packed a punch all across the Philadelphia region. Chester was one of the hardest hit counties, leaving 50,000 PECO customers without power. Crews will be working around the clock to restore power and to clear debris. Ray Strickland reports more on the storm damage in Montgomery County.