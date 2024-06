Thousands of cyclists ride to the shore for American Cancer Society's 52nd annual Bike-A-Thon Thousands of cyclists put their pedals to the pavement Sunday for the 52nd annual Bike-A-Thon, benefiting the American Cancer Society. The riders, many of whom are cancer survivors themselves, left Philadelphia for the Jersey Shore around 6:30 a.m. CBS News Philadelphia's Ross DiMattei was there as the first cyclists made their way over the Ben Franklin Bridge.