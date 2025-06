Thousands join "No Kings Day" protests as Trump celebrates Army's 250th anniversary in D.C. Thousands of people in nearly 2,000 cities across the country joined "No Kings Day" protests on Saturday, June 14, the same day that President Trump celebrated the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army in Washington, D.C. In Philadelphia, protesters of all ages marched through Center City to rally against what they call Trump's authorities policies.