The Pub restaurant in Pennsauken, New Jersey to reopen Friday after being closed for renovations A decades-old restaurant in Camden County is set to reopen its doors after closing for several months for renovations. The Pub in Pennsauken is a South Jersey staple. The owners announced they were closing for renovations in late June. The eatery known for its medieval decor will reopen on Friday at 4 p.m. According to The Pub's website, it's been in operation for more than 70 years.