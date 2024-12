Swiftie family welcomes baby girl on Taylor Swift's birthday Dec. 13 An enchanted story from Berks County. Reading Hospital shared these photos of beautiful baby girl Sophia born on Taylor Swift's birthday: Dec. 13. But the swiftie magic doesn't stop there. Sophia was born exactly at 13:13 or 1:13 p.m. in room 13. Swift's lucky number is 13 and she's also from Berks County. Congratulations to parents Chelsea and Mark and welcome Sophia!