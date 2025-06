Suspect wanted for burglary at Center City home in Philadelphia There is a terrifying new video of a burglar caught in the act in Center City. It happened this last Saturday just before 1 a.m., at a home on 15th and Kater streets. Police said the victim heard footsteps, woke up, and found the suspect in the living room, leaving the house. The victim told police he got in through the garage and that several items were missing, including jewelry and a gun.