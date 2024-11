Suspect in Gaudreau killings in court; judge says no plea deal on the table The former soldier accused of driving drunk and killing NHL star Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew appeared in Salem County Court on Tuesday. Sean Higgins has been in jail since Aug. 29. That's when prosecutors said he struck and killed the brothers as they rode their bikes on Route 551 in Oldman’s Township. The judge said a plea deal is not on the table.