Structural problem found on New Hope-Lambertville Bridge; detour to continue to early next year Plans to reopen part of the New Hope-Lambertville Bridge in Bucks County have hit a roadblock. The side of the bridge heading into New Jersey has been closed since January for repairs. Now, it's going to be closed for a few more months after workers found a structural problem on one of the bridge's six spans. They hope to reopen that side of the bridge by early next year.