Stormy weather coming Friday as high temperature nears 90 degrees in Philadelphia Storms coming on Friday evening to the Philadelphia area, Poconos and Lehigh Valley could bring rain and potentially damaging straight line winds, so we've issued a NEXT Weather Alert Day. On Thursday the high temperature in Philadelphia could fall just shy of 90 degrees, but it will be close. Kate Bilo times out when storms arrive Friday and explains why Thursday is a preview to even more heat to come next week.