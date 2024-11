Steady rain early on Thanksgiving, showers clear in the afternoon ahead of bitterly cold weekend Thanksgiving day will be the tale of two different weather types in the Philadelphia region — rain in the morning, clearing skies and breezy in the afternoon. Periods of a steady, chilly rain continue through the early afternoon. Totals will be between 0.5-1 inch, and there may be a period of snow or a rain/snow mix in the Poconos.