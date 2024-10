State police begin overnight patrols at Collingdale, Pennsylvania State troopers will walk the beat in Collingdale, Delaware County starting on Wednesday. The borough's police department is severely understaffed with just eight officers on the force. Troopers will take over every night between midnight and 8 a.m. The mayor warns it could take troopers as long as 45 minutes to respond to a call but they also say that should not stop anyone from calling 911.