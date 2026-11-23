Spreading the Love: Joy of Sharing Toy Drive kicks off to benefit kids in need this holiday season Our Spreading the Love: Joy of Sharing Toy Drive is underway, with drop-off locations across Philadelphia. One of the longest-running TV public service campaigns in the region, the Joy of Sharing Toy Drive has provided toys for more than 100,000 children in need over the years. We hear from Salvation Army Philadelphia Area Commander Capt. Benjamin Lyle and Dorothy Johnson-Speight, national executive director of Mothers in Charge. More