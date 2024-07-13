Watch CBS News

South Philadelphia NBA star Rasual Butler honored in court-length mural at Chew Playground

The South Philadelphia community paid tribute Saturday to a man whose heart and hustle led him to the NBA. City Council President Kenyatta Johnson was on hand at Chew Playground for the unveiling of a mural of Rasual Butler. He played on these courts as a kid and starred at Roman Catholic and La Salle University before being drafted by the Miami Heat. Butler died in 2018 at 38 in a car crash in Los Angeles, but these courts are part of his legacy in this community.
