South Jersey Chapter of Jack and Jill of America plant trees ahead of Earth Day in Camden County Children with the South Jersey Chapter of Jack and Jill celebrated the 55th anniversary of Earth Day. This Saturday afternoon at Free Haven Farms in Lawnside, it was all hands on deck as children planted and learned about protecting the ecosystem. Jack and Jill of America is a Black organization dedicated to raising future leaders. The children, who range from pre-kindergarten through fourth grade, planted fruit trees.