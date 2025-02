Six Flags Great Adventure and Dorney Park are hiring for seasonal jobs Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, New Jersey is hiring 4,000 team members for the 2025 season. The seasonal jobs pay up to $20 an hour for specialized entry-level positions. Dorney Park in Allentown is also hiring seasonal workers. Two thousand positions are open with pay rates of up to $15 an hour for entry-level positions. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the parent company of Dorney Park.