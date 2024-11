SEPTA funding bills stalled in legislature; hopes for Harrisburg to pass more funding SEPTA announced steep rate hikes and service cutbacks unless they get funding from Harrisburg. But that is looking unlikely. Wednesday is the last day of the Senate's session. SEPTA said it's facing a $240 million shortfall in its operating budget for this fiscal year. The state provided a one-time payment of $46 million but legislators in Harrisburg have not created a permanent funding fix.