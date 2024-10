SEPTA adds additional express trains to NRG Station for Phillies playoff games this weekend SEPTA is helping Phillies fans heading to the playoff games this weekend. SEPTA is offering extra Broad Street Line service for the games on Saturday and Sunday. Regular service to NRG Station will be supplemented with six express trains leaving Fern Rock Transportation Center every 10 minutes beginning at 1 p.m. Both games have an afternoon start time of 4 p.m.