Search for escaped prisoner Gino Hagenkotter continues for fourth day Gino Hagenkotter escaped from a Northeast Philadelphia correctional facility on Thursday, Nov. 30. Police said the 34-year-old walked away from a supervised work program and are looking to speak with anyone who might've had contact with Hagenkotter inside our outside the prison. https://www.cbsnews.com/philadelphia/news/prison-escape-philadelphia-gino-hagenkotter/