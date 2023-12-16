Watch CBS News

Saturday's Powerball jackpot reaches $535M

It's another big night for Powerball. Nobody won the big prize on Wednesday night which sent Saturday's jackpot to about $535 million. If there's a winner, they can select the cash option of about $268 million.
