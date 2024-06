Return of storm chances this weekend in Philadelphia It's a beautiful Friday with sunshine, very low humidity, and temperatures about 5 degrees BELOW average. Even cooler at the shore with highs in the mid-70s thanks to an onshore breeze. The gorgeous weather won’t last too long, however, as the steam factor creeps up quickly on Saturday. Dewpoints return to the 70s by late Saturday as a warm front sets up to the north. Tammie Souza reports.