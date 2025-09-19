Recovering over $300 for Xfinity Mobile customers charged for a "free" Apple Watch | In Your Corner Galen Smith contacted In Your Corner for help after he said he agreed to a promotion for a free Apple Watch through Xfinity Mobile, but wound up being charged for the device. Josh Sidorowicz got involved, and the remaining $237 in installment plan charges for the device were dropped and Smith was refunded $102 he'd already paid. Plus, Josh shares some tips on what to look out for in the fine print attached to "free" devices like smartphones and watches.