Watch CBS News

Recovering over $300 for Xfinity Mobile customers charged for a "free" Apple Watch | In Your Corner

Galen Smith contacted In Your Corner for help after he said he agreed to a promotion for a free Apple Watch through Xfinity Mobile, but wound up being charged for the device. Josh Sidorowicz got involved, and the remaining $237 in installment plan charges for the device were dropped and Smith was refunded $102 he'd already paid. Plus, Josh shares some tips on what to look out for in the fine print attached to "free" devices like smartphones and watches.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue