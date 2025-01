Recall for Wegmans frozen chicken breast nuggets We have a recall alert for Wegmans frozen chicken breast nuggets. The Department of Agriculture said the product may contain bone fragments which could result in injury if eaten. The impacted 46-ounce bags of nuggets are no longer on store shelves, but could still be in your freezer with a "best if used by date" of Aug. 26, 2025. Consumers are urged to throw out the nuggets or return them.