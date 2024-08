Raising awareness for “Jay Alerts” in West Philadelphia A Philadelphia mother continues to push for change after her daughter was the victim of a hit and run. In 2016, 8-year-old Jayanna Powell was killed after she was hit by a car on 63rd Street and Lansdowne Avenue. She is the inspiration behind a senate bill that would create "Jay Alerts,” similar to Amber Alerts but would give information on a car wanted in a hit and run. An event on Saturday in West Philly raised awareness for the bill.