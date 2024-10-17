Puppies in Seeing Eye program head to PHL this weekend for training. Meet 2 of them Future guide dogs Winston and Jamie visited CBS Philadelphia ahead of a visit to Philadelphia International Airport this weekend. The Seeing Eye dogs will parade through the airport with their raisers and get experience with things like TSA security, riding elevators and even boarding a plane – all things they'll one day need to help a visually impaired person do. Jim Donovan meets Winston and Jamie and hears more about the partnership between The Seeing Eye and PHL.