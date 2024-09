Public viewings and funeral for Philadelphia Police Officer Jaime Roman happening this week Philadelphia Police Officer Jaime Roman, who died nearly two months after being shot in Kensington during a traffic stop, will be laid to rest this week. A public viewing will be held for Roman on Sept. 18 at Givnish Funeral Home on Academy Road in Northeast Philadelphia, and a second viewing will happen on Sept. 19 at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Philadelphia before Roman's funeral.