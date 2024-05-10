Police begin dismantling pro-Palestinian encampment at University of Pennsylvania Philadelphia police and University of Pennsylvania police begin the process of dismantling the pro-Palestinian encampment on College Green. Multiple people have been reportedly detained by police as the encampment entered its 16th day. -- We serve more than the city of Philadelphia, and we deliver a lot more than news. Fiercely committed to the communities we serve, we’re covering and discovering the stories that impact your life. From Center City and the Philly suburbs to Delaware and South Jersey, we're uncovering the heart behind the headline and investing in the communities we call home. Subscribe on YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSPHILLY Check out our content: https://newsin.bio/cbsphiladelphia Follow us on X: @CBSPhiladelphia Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cbsphiladelphia/ Follow us on TikTok: @CBSPhiladelphia Follow us on Instagram: @CBSPhiladelphia