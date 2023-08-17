Watch CBS News

Plum football team honors Keegan Clontz

A youth football team honored a fallen teammate who was killed in a house explosion out in Pittsburgh. The 12-year-old was one of six people who were killed in last Saturday's explosion in Plum, Pennsylvania. READ MORE: https://cbsloc.al/3QR7Qgi
