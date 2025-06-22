Photos of Trump, staff members in the Situation Room released after U.S. launches strike on Iran The United States launched strikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities, President Trump announced Saturday evening, calling them a "spectacular military success." Prior to his national address from the White House Saturday night, the president wrote on his Truth Social platform that a "full payload of BOMBS" was dropped on the "primary site" Fordo. The president also said all U.S. planes made it safely out of Iranian airspace.