Philly named “city with the best street art collections” on USA Today list The city of Philadelphia is being recognized for its larger-than-life murals and art. For the second time, Philly has claimed the title as the nation's best city for street art in USA TODAY’s 10Best Readers' Choice Awards contest. For over 40 years, the city has been known as the "Mural Capital of the World,” mostly thanks to Mural Arts Philadelphia, which has created over 4,000 murals.