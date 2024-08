Phillies will highlight Childhood Cancer Awareness Night at Sunday game against the Braves The Phillies will highlight Childhood Cancer Awareness Night on Sunday when they put a wrap on their series with the Braves. Center fielder Johan Rojas and the Phanatic stopped by Nemours Children's Hospital Delaware on Thursday. Rojas visited the oncology unit and posed for photos with patients. They shared this video with CBS News Philadelphia to get everyone excited about Sunday night.