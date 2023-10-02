Advertise With Us

Game 1 of the Wild Card Series begins Tuesday, October 3 at 8:08 p.m. ET.

Phillies manager Rob Thomson talks before NL wild card clash Game 1 of the Wild Card Series begins Tuesday, October 3 at 8:08 p.m. ET.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On