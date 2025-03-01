Philadelphia's Marian Anderson museum reopens after devastating 2020 flood | Digital Brief Extensive renovations are complete at the Marian Anderson Historical Society and Museum in the award-winning opera singer's former Philadelphia home. A flood in 2020 devastated the historic building and it had to be stripped down to the studs to be fully repaired. Now it's set to reopen with a celebratory gala on Saturday night. Jan Carabeo has your morning headlines with weather from Meteorologist Tammie Souza.