Philadelphia's Academy of Vocal Arts to mark 90 years of opera excellence Philadelphia’s Academy of Vocal Arts (AVA) is the world’s only tuition-free institution solely dedicated to the training of opera soloists. BrAVA's 90th anniversary celebration will take place Thursday, March 19, 2025, at Marian Anderson Hall at the Kimmel Center, featuring some incredible opera singers. Hear more about the program from three-time Grammy winner and AVA alum, Latonia Moore.