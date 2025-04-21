Philadelphia remembers Pope Francis' historic visit to the City of Brotherly Love The Vatican announced early Monday that Pope Francis died at the age of 88, one day after celebrating Easter. As millions around the world mourn the pontiff's death, many Catholics in the Delaware Valley are remembering the visit Pope Francis made to Philadelphia in 2015. The once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see His Holiness came on a whirlwind September weekend, complete with all the pomp and circumstance fit for the leader of the Catholic Church.