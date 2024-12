Philadelphia police looking for 3rd suspect in Dilworth Park shooting near City Hall Philadelphia police are still searching for the third teenager involved in last Friday's triple shooting at the Dilworth Park ice rink near City Hall. So far, two 14-year-olds have been arrested. Detectives are requesting help in locating 16-year-old Raheem Hylton. Police say he's considered armed and dangerous. Investigators say three teenagers were shot during an argument.