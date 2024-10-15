Watch CBS News

Philadelphia Flyers release 2025 Gritty calendar

The Philadelphia Flyers' chaotic mascot is back with another calendar for 2025. The calendars, which feature pictures of Gritty in a variety of outfits and costumes, are on sale now for $25 and benefit Flyers Charities.
