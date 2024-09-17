Philadelphia Council President proposes stiffer penalties for drivers blocking bike lanes This Tuesday marks two months since Barbara Friedes was killed. The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia doctor was riding her bike on Spruce Street when an alleged drunk driver swerved into the bike lane and hit her from behind. Bike safety is an important issue. That's why Liz Crawford has done a series of reports about this. Now, city council is considering cracking down on drivers who park or stop in bike lanes.