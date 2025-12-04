Pete Hegseth under fire over drug boat strike, Signal group chat Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is under scrutiny in Washington on multiple fronts, with lawmakers set to review video of a U.S. military strike that killed nearly a dozen people on a suspected drug boat back in September. That review comes after a Pentagon Inspector General report found Hegseth violated policy by using his personal phone and the app Signal to share secret information about an active bombing mission. Josh Sanders has the latest from the Pulse Desk.